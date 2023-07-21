SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after more than a dozen dogs were found in a mobile home that had a floor covered in feces and urine, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

Authorities said they arrested Norman Miller, 57, on a felony charge of animal cruelty, and Angela Miller, 61, on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty after officers discovered “numerous canines inside a mobile home in abhorrent conditions.” Both reportedly lived at the home where the dogs were found.

According to police, the floor inside the home off East Casey Drive was covered in feces and urine from the dogs, and most, if not all, of the dogs appeared to have mange and fleas.

The Sevierville Fire Department responded to the scene and gave officers who needed to enter the home PPE gear to retrieve the dogs.

Authorities said officers requested help from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office’s animal control deputies. Fourteen dogs were taken by deputies to the Sevier Animal Care Center, although there were several more dogs that officers were unable to capture. Police said they will continue attempts to capture the remaining dogs.

According to officials, the City of Sevierville Codes Enforcement Department also responded to the scene and has started condemnation proceedings on the home.