NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) — Officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced they are taking full responsibility for last week’s rolling blackouts across the Volunteer State, which were caused by an increased strain on their power system.

“We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers,” TVA said. “We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and – more importantly – the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future.”

According to the statement released by TVA on Wednesday, Dec. 28, the sustained record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds from winter storm “Elliot” strained the power grids across the country leading into the holiday weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 23, TVA claimed it supplied more power than at any other time in its nearly 90-year history, adding that the storm also produced the highest winter power peak in TVA history.

Officials said on two occasions during a 24-hour period, they directed local power companies, including Nashville Electric Service, to reduce power consumption.

On Friday, there was a 5% system-wide power consumption reduction for two hours and 15 minutes, according to TVA. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 24, there was a system-wide power consumption reduction of 5-10% for five hours and 40 minutes.

“Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations,” TVA stated. “We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event. We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve.”

The news comes after Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-2) sent a letter to Jeffery Lyash, president and CEO of TVA, stating that the service disruption was “unacceptable.”

The blackout ended on Saturday after the federally owned utility corporation asked customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage.