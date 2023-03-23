KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) made an announcement in Washington about the future of nuclear energy, alongside leaders from other energy companies, a release states.

TVA announced a partnership with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation and Synthos Green Energy to design a first-of-a-kind small, modular nuclear reactor that will be used at the TVA’s Clinch River Site. The site will be an example for future sites, Dr, Kathryn Huff, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Nuclear Energy, said. The Clinch River Site is part of the TVA’s New Nuclear Program, which the TVA board of directors provided $200 million for.

If the project passes design and regulatory hurdles, the modular nuclear reactors could be implemented in Ontario, Canada, Poland, and other sites.

The CEO’s of the four companies signed the Technology Collaboration Agreement during the conference.

The announcement was made Thursday in Washington D.C. Each organization was represented by leaders, along with politicians including Tennessee Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn, ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the United States Marek Magierowski, and minister of energy for Ontario Todd Smith.

Earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee spoke at the site of Clinch River Nuclear Site, which he referred to as the “Future of energy in America.” According to a press release from the TVA about the New Nuclear Program, the program was approved in February, 2022 and would oversee a project to prepare an application with for a light-water, small modular reactor at the Clinch River Site.