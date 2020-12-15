TVA: 2020 is now the wettest year on record in Tennessee River Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another dreary record broken in 2020.

This year has been one of not-so-positive records, and this week the Tennessee Valley Authority reported on a new one: 2020 is now officially the wettest year ever recorded in the Tennessee River Valley.

The new record of 67.27 inches beat 2018’s record rainfall of 67.01 inches.

A TVA river forecast official told WATE in Knoxville that this is the third year in a row the area has seen above normal rainfall.

“The Tennessee Valley in 2020 has received an extraordinary amount of rainfall,” James Everett, TVA River Forecast Center manager, said. “It’s been the third consecutive year now that we’ve seen above normal rainfall. (Both) 2018 and 2019 were also very wet years and before this past weekend, 2018 was the wettest year, and now we’ve got the rainfall from over the weekend and some this week, we surpassed that 2018 mark.”

The Tennessee River Valley covers seven states drained by the Tennessee River.