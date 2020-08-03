Trump takes disciplinary action against Tennessee Valley Authority leadership

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, claiming it has betrayed American workers.

The president told reporters at the White House on Monday that he was formally removing the authority’s chair of the board and another member of the board and threatened to remove other board members if they keep hiring foreign labor.

The TVA is a federally owned corporation created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing and economic development to the Tennessee Valley, a region that was hard hit by the Great Depression. The region covers most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.