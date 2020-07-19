Trump calls on Tennesseans to vote early, vote for Hagerty

(WJHL) — President Donald Trump wants Tennessee voters to head to the polls and vote for his former ambassador Bill Hagerty, who is running for U.S. Senate.

President Donald Trump speaks with Japanese business leaders, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Tokyo, as U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump had nothing but praise for Hagerty during a telephone town hall Friday night.

“Bill Hagerty is somebody that I know very well,” Trump said. “He was my ambassador to Japan. He was a fantastic ambassador.”

“I’m calling to tell everybody in Tennessee to get out and vote early,” Trump said. “You can get out there right now and vote for Ambassador Bill Hagerty for Senate.”

Hagerty is just one of 15 candidates vying for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race, but he is the only one with the president’s endorsement. In fact, the president endorsed Hagerty before he even announced that he was running for Senate.

Trump reiterated that endorsement during Friday’s phone town hall.

“I’m proud to give my good friend Bill Hagerty my complete and total endorsement,” Trump said.

The president said Hagerty will be tough on China, will help approve conservative federal and Supreme Court judges, and will stand up for the Second Amendment.

“But, Bill stands tall for law and order. And he’ll protect and defend your Second Amendment, which is so important, and don’t kid yourself, your Second Amendment is under siege. If I weren’t here I don’t think you’d have a Second Amendment, or you would certainly have a very weak one. So we are standing strong and tall for your Second Amendment.”

“If you look at Pelosi, and Schumer, and AOC plus three, and all of these people, they don’t want you to have a Second Amendment,” Trump continued. “They don’t want guns, anywhere. They want to take them away. And you need them — for lots of reasons — but you also need them for your own protection.”

“They would really decapitate your Second Amendment.”

“AOC plus three” is a reference to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and three other House Democrats: Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 15: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks as Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listen during a press conference at the US Capitol on July 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Before serving as an ambassador, Hagerty served as the Tennessee Victory Chair for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. After the election, he joined Trump’s transition team.

“Bill is somebody that will just never, ever let you down,” Trump said. He’ll go so far out, he’ll never let you down. I’ve known Bill for a long time. He was one of my earliest supporters. He worked on my campaign in 2016 and my transition after we won. He’s been so great in so many ways.”

The president also praised Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who he endorsed and campaigned for in the 2016 election. Trump even made a stop at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City to garner support for her campaign.

“We had some of the great rallies for Marsha Blackburn who’s been a phenomenal senator, I have to tell you,” Trump said. “I’m so proud of her, she works so hard, and she loves the people of Tennessee so much and I said now we’ve got to do it again.”

US President Donald Trump introduces US senatorial candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) during a “Make America Great Again” rally at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee on October 1, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

So, the president is renewing his request for Tennessee voters to support his candidate. But this time, the candidate is Bill Hagerty.

“Bill will be so good, he will do such a good job, he’ll be winning on November 3 along with me,” Trump said.

Early voting for the August U.S. Senate primary in Tennessee began Friday and runs through Aug. 1.