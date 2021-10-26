Trucker wins $1M from scratch-off in Tennessee

STANTON, Tenn. (WATE) — “I could not speak. I walked slowly and quietly to my truck because I didn’t know what was going on.” That is the reaction a North Carolina truck driver had after winning $1 million off of a scratch-off lottery ticket in Stanton, Tennessee.

Yuriy Zalyevskyy is a commercial truck driver, and the Tennessee Lottery shared his story of winning life-changing money off a scratch-off Millionaire Jumbo Bucks ticket.

As Zalyevskyy was making his way out west to California, he stopped at a Pilot Travel Center in Stanton off of I-40 in early October. He bought several TN Lottery instant game tickets and scratched them off in-store.

His Millionaire Jumbo Bucks ticket revealed he had just won $1M, “Before, I thought I’d be loud, jumping up and down,” Zalyevskyy said. “I could not speak. I walked, slowly and quietly to my truck because I didn’t know what was going on.”

He said he plans on using a portion of the money to purchase a home.