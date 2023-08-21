NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to identify further possible victims after a Georgia truck driver, who made some trips to Tennessee, was reportedly caught with suspected child sexual abuse material on his phone.

Todd Eric Sisk, 48, of Baxley, Georgia, has been indicted on multiple child exploitation charges, including attempted production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The charges stem from a Nov. 2021 investigation launched by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. After receiving reports of suspicious activity online, the sheriff’s office identified Sisk as a possible suspect and contacted Homeland Security Investigations in Savannah for assistance.

Todd Eric Sisk (Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

According to the DOJ, investigators found suspected child sexual abuse material on Sisk’s cell phone and in online applications. Sisk was indicted on federal charges in July and is currently in custody awaiting further court proceedings.

However, investigators suspect there could be more possible victims involved. Sisk works as a truck driver with regular routes to Atlanta and Charleston, the DOJ reported. He has also been known to take trips to Alabama and Tennessee, and previously lived in Ohio and Florida.

Anyone who might have had contact with Sisk is asked to call the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 866-347-2423.