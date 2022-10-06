COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — A suspect reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.

The incident started around 9:30 a.m. after an American flag was stolen from a home on Bailey Station Road.

Collierville Police said officers spotted the suspect’s Dodge Ram and tried to pull it over, but the suspect refused to stop.

A couple of hours later, officers spotted the vehicle again on I-269 near Highway 385 and tried to stop it. The suspect crossed into Mississippi, so Collierville officers stopped chasing him.

According to authorities, the suspect then turned around and rammed two Collierville Police vehicles, but no officers were injured.

The suspect left the scene and made his way into Marshall County, Mississippi.

Marshall County deputies picked up the chase, which reached a speed of 100 mph.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect rammed a deputy’s car before escaping. One deputy was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect then traveled to Benton County, Mississippi, where he reportedly crashed on I-22 and his truck caught fire. He was finally taken into custody around 1 p.m.

The suspect was allegedly driving on three flat tires during the chase.