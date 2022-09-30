BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say.

“As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending prayers to all of those who have been affected by this historic hurricane.”

Clay Walker stepped in and is now slated to take the stage with Jason Aldean, John Morgan, Kameron Marlow and Dee Jay Silver.

Despite the rainy weather projected over the weekend from remnants of Ian, Country Thunder will still go on Saturday, with Morgan Wallen taking the stage.

