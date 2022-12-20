CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon

The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley.

Two Norfolk Southern Train employees were minorly injured in the crash, said the Hamilton County Office of Emergency. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The derailment took place near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive, resulting in both roads being closed in the area.

Courtesy of Hamilton County OES

According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, the semi-truck was stopped on the railroad tracks waiting for the light to turn green. Officials said when the crossing arms were activated the driver attempted to clear the tracks but was unsuccessful.

Three locomotives and at least ten railroad cars were involved in the collision.

Several agencies responded to the scene of the derailment including the HazMat team to clean up hazardous materials like leaking diesel fuel from the locomotives.

TDOT has encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route. There’s no indication of how long the closures will be in place.