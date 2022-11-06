NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Set your alarm clocks now, because early Tuesday morning will be your last chance to see a total lunar eclipse for a while. According to NASA, the next one won’t happen until 2025.

The Earth, Sun and moon will align Nov. 8, creating a total lunar eclipse. The eclipse forms when the moon passes into the Earth’s umbra, also known as shadow.

The eclipse is also known as a “Blood Moon” because when it’s in the umbra a red hue can be seen around the moon. That’s also known as Rayleigh Scatterings, which is the same phenomenon that causes red sunrises and sunsets.

You don’t need any special equipment to see a lunar eclipse, unlike a solar eclipse. You just need to know when it happens so you can watch!

The total lunar eclipse will begin at 2:02 a.m. CST. It peaks at 4:59 a.m. CST then ends at 6:24 a.m. CST.

