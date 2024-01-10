NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has revealed the top baby names from 2023 in the Volunteer State.
According to the TDH, Charlotte is the most popular names for baby girls born in Tennessee in 2023. Liam held on to the number one spot as the most popular name chosen for boys in Tennessee for the second straight year.
|Rank
|Girls
|Boys
|1
|Charlotte
|Liam
|2
|Olivia
|Oliver
|3
|Amelia
|James
|4
|Emma
|William
|5
|Ava
|Noah
|6
|Evelyn
|Elijah
|7
|Harper
|Henry
|8
|Isabella
|John
|9
|Eleanor
|Waylon
|10
|Elizabeth
|Hudson
|11
|Sophia
|Asher
|12
|Willow
|Levi
|13
|Ellie
|Theodore
|14
|Mia
|Samuel
|15
|Luna
|Jackson
|16
|Nova
|Jack
|17
|Lily
|Ezra
|18
|Ivy
|Maverick
|19
|Hazel
|Grayson
|20
|Lainey
|Benjamin
|21
|Sadie
|Cooper
|22
|Scarlett
|Walker
|23
|Ella
|Wyatt
|24
|Lillian
|Mason
|25
|Caroline
|Lucas
Charlotte, which ranked second in 2022, has replaced Oliva as the top girl name, a spot it has held since 2020. TDH noted Evelyn has remained steady in the seventh position for the last five years. New additions to the top 25 this year for girls are Lainey, Sadie and Lillian.
William dropped to fourth after holding the top position for baby boys in 2019 and 2021 and the second spot in 2020 and 2022. Henry has held the seventh position the last four years. Cooper is the only new addition to the top 25 baby boy names this year.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s Division of Vital Records and Statistics records and tallies the names chosen for babies born in Tennessee. It is responsible for recording all births, deaths, marriages and divorces in Tennessee and registers approximately 240,000 new records of vital events each year, according to a release.