Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth’s water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.
Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases.
As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.
The continental U.S. on average received about 30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally “wet” regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change.
Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Tennessee that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year’s precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.
Canva
#50. Clay County
– Five-year precipitation average: 62.18 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 50.42 inches (#45 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.12 inches below norm
Canva
#49. Hardeman County
– Five-year precipitation average: 62.28 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.47 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.22 inches below norm
Canva
#48. Loudon County
– Five-year precipitation average: 62.43 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.73 inches (#67 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.06 inches above norm
Canva
#47. Henderson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 62.49 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.47 inches (#51 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.30 inches below norm
Canva
#46. Hickman County
– Five-year precipitation average: 62.97 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 48.14 inches (#47 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.94 inches below norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#45. Decatur County
– Five-year precipitation average: 62.97 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 48.26 inches (#43 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.25 inches below norm
Canva
#44. Jackson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.22 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.20 inches (#46 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.14 inches below norm
Canva
#43. DeKalb County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.39 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.83 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.60 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#42. Chester County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.45 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 50.01 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.82 inches below norm
Canva
#41. Roane County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.71 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.44 inches (#74 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.06 inches above norm
Canva
#40. Rutherford County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.77 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.70 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.63 inches above norm
Canva
#39. Blount County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.93 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.11 inches (#55 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.70 inches below norm
Canva
#38. Anderson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 64.37 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.16 inches (#82 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.04 inches above norm
Canva
#37. Perry County
– Five-year precipitation average: 64.65 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.40 inches (#46 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.70 inches below norm
Canva
#36. Pickett County
– Five-year precipitation average: 64.72 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.61 inches (#69 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.19 inches above norm
Canva
#35. Hamilton County
– Five-year precipitation average: 64.88 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.68 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.93 inches below norm
Canva
#34. Campbell County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.04 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.37 inches (#88 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.69 inches above norm
Canva
#33. McNairy County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.25 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 50.82 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.54 inches below norm
JNix // Shutterstock
#32. Giles County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.30 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.55 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.55 inches below norm
laurie schaerer // Shutterstock
#31. Bedford County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.35 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.25 inches (#75 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.13 inches above norm
Canva
#30. Sevier County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.40 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.95 inches (#58 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.55 inches below norm
Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock
#29. Hardin County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.49 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 48.90 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.56 inches below norm
Canva
#28. Scott County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.59 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 55.40 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.74 inches above norm
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#27. Bradley County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.63 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.71 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.27 inches above norm
Canva
#26. Lawrence County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.78 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.50 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.04 inches below norm
Canva
#25. Morgan County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.84 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.27 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.20 inches above norm
Canva
#24. Marshall County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.89 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.29 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.47 inches above norm
Canva
#23. Overton County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.02 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 55.56 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.94 inches above norm
Canva
#22. Meigs County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.34 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.18 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.52 inches above norm
Canva
#21. McMinn County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.41 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.02 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.71 inches below norm
Canva
#20. Cannon County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.54 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 57.92 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.83 inches above norm
Canva
#19. Fentress County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.56 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 55.82 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.75 inches above norm
2Kahns Photo Arts // Shutterstock
#18. Lewis County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.75 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.41 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.00 inches above norm
Canva
#17. Putnam County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.84 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 55.52 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.96 inches above norm
Canva
#16. White County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.91 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.72 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.46 inches above norm
Canva
#15. Wayne County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.96 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 50.68 inches (#47 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.56 inches below norm
Canva
#14. Monroe County
– Five-year precipitation average: 67.08 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.25 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.45 inches below norm
Canva
#13. Warren County
– Five-year precipitation average: 67.92 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 57.65 inches (#76 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.91 inches above norm
Canva
#12. Rhea County
– Five-year precipitation average: 68.21 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 57.24 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.90 inches above norm
Canva
#11. Van Buren County
– Five-year precipitation average: 68.25 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 58.74 inches (#82 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.15 inches above norm
Canva
#10. Polk County
– Five-year precipitation average: 68.51 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.19 inches (#55 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.46 inches below norm
Canva
#9. Coffee County
– Five-year precipitation average: 68.57 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.88 inches (#73 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.55 inches above norm
Canva
#8. Cumberland County
– Five-year precipitation average: 68.74 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 60.10 inches (#89 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.05 inches above norm
Maxine Livingston // Shutterstock
#7. Bledsoe County
– Five-year precipitation average: 69.41 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 59.49 inches (#78 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.47 inches above norm
Canva
#6. Sequatchie County
– Five-year precipitation average: 69.92 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 59.27 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.04 inches above norm
NancyRutledge // Shutterstock
#5. Lincoln County
– Five-year precipitation average: 69.99 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 59.91 inches (#88 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.48 inches above norm
Canva
#4. Moore County
– Five-year precipitation average: 70.56 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 58.41 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.92 inches above norm
Canva
#3. Marion County
– Five-year precipitation average: 73.19 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 60.93 inches (#85 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.22 inches above norm
Canva
#2. Franklin County
– Five-year precipitation average: 73.76 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 60.89 inches (#91 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.40 inches above norm
Canva
#1. Grundy County
– Five-year precipitation average: 73.80 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 61.83 inches (#87 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.02 inches above norm