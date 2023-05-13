Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth’s water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.

Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases.

As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The continental U.S. on average received about 30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally “wet” regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change.

Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Tennessee that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year’s precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.

Canva

#50. Clay County

– Five-year precipitation average: 62.18 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.42 inches (#45 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.12 inches below norm

Canva

#49. Hardeman County

– Five-year precipitation average: 62.28 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 51.47 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.22 inches below norm

Canva

#48. Loudon County

– Five-year precipitation average: 62.43 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 52.73 inches (#67 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.06 inches above norm

Canva

#47. Henderson County

– Five-year precipitation average: 62.49 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.47 inches (#51 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.30 inches below norm

Canva

#46. Hickman County

– Five-year precipitation average: 62.97 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.14 inches (#47 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.94 inches below norm

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#45. Decatur County

– Five-year precipitation average: 62.97 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.26 inches (#43 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.25 inches below norm

Canva

#44. Jackson County

– Five-year precipitation average: 63.22 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 51.20 inches (#46 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.14 inches below norm

Canva

#43. DeKalb County

– Five-year precipitation average: 63.39 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.83 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.60 inches above norm

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#42. Chester County

– Five-year precipitation average: 63.45 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.01 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.82 inches below norm

Canva

#41. Roane County

– Five-year precipitation average: 63.71 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 54.44 inches (#74 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.06 inches above norm

Canva

#40. Rutherford County

– Five-year precipitation average: 63.77 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 52.70 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.63 inches above norm

Canva

#39. Blount County

– Five-year precipitation average: 63.93 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.11 inches (#55 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.70 inches below norm

Canva

#38. Anderson County

– Five-year precipitation average: 64.37 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 56.16 inches (#82 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.04 inches above norm

Canva

#37. Perry County

– Five-year precipitation average: 64.65 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.40 inches (#46 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.70 inches below norm

Canva

#36. Pickett County

– Five-year precipitation average: 64.72 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.61 inches (#69 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.19 inches above norm

Canva

#35. Hamilton County

– Five-year precipitation average: 64.88 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.68 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.93 inches below norm

Canva

#34. Campbell County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.04 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 56.37 inches (#88 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.69 inches above norm

Canva

#33. McNairy County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.25 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.82 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.54 inches below norm

JNix // Shutterstock

#32. Giles County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.30 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.55 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.55 inches below norm

laurie schaerer // Shutterstock

#31. Bedford County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.35 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 56.25 inches (#75 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.13 inches above norm

Canva

#30. Sevier County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.40 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.95 inches (#58 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.55 inches below norm

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#29. Hardin County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.49 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.90 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.56 inches below norm

Canva

#28. Scott County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.59 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 55.40 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.74 inches above norm

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#27. Bradley County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.63 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 52.71 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.27 inches above norm

Canva

#26. Lawrence County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.78 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 51.50 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.04 inches below norm

Canva

#25. Morgan County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.84 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 56.27 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.20 inches above norm

Canva

#24. Marshall County

– Five-year precipitation average: 65.89 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 56.29 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.47 inches above norm

Canva

#23. Overton County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.02 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 55.56 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.94 inches above norm

Canva

#22. Meigs County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.34 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 54.18 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.52 inches above norm

Canva

#21. McMinn County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.41 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 52.02 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.71 inches below norm

Canva

#20. Cannon County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.54 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 57.92 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.83 inches above norm

Canva

#19. Fentress County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.56 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 55.82 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.75 inches above norm

2Kahns Photo Arts // Shutterstock

#18. Lewis County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.75 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.41 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.00 inches above norm

Canva

#17. Putnam County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.84 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 55.52 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.96 inches above norm

Canva

#16. White County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.91 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 56.72 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.46 inches above norm

Canva

#15. Wayne County

– Five-year precipitation average: 66.96 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.68 inches (#47 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.56 inches below norm

Canva

#14. Monroe County

– Five-year precipitation average: 67.08 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 52.25 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.45 inches below norm

Canva

#13. Warren County

– Five-year precipitation average: 67.92 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 57.65 inches (#76 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.91 inches above norm

Canva

#12. Rhea County

– Five-year precipitation average: 68.21 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 57.24 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.90 inches above norm

Canva

#11. Van Buren County

– Five-year precipitation average: 68.25 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 58.74 inches (#82 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.15 inches above norm

Canva

#10. Polk County

– Five-year precipitation average: 68.51 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.19 inches (#55 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.46 inches below norm

Canva

#9. Coffee County

– Five-year precipitation average: 68.57 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 56.88 inches (#73 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.55 inches above norm

Canva

#8. Cumberland County

– Five-year precipitation average: 68.74 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 60.10 inches (#89 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.05 inches above norm

Maxine Livingston // Shutterstock

#7. Bledsoe County

– Five-year precipitation average: 69.41 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 59.49 inches (#78 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.47 inches above norm

Canva

#6. Sequatchie County

– Five-year precipitation average: 69.92 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 59.27 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.04 inches above norm

NancyRutledge // Shutterstock

#5. Lincoln County

– Five-year precipitation average: 69.99 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 59.91 inches (#88 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.48 inches above norm

Canva

#4. Moore County

– Five-year precipitation average: 70.56 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 58.41 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.92 inches above norm

Canva

#3. Marion County

– Five-year precipitation average: 73.19 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 60.93 inches (#85 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.22 inches above norm

Canva

#2. Franklin County

– Five-year precipitation average: 73.76 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 60.89 inches (#91 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.40 inches above norm

Canva

#1. Grundy County

– Five-year precipitation average: 73.80 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 61.83 inches (#87 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.02 inches above norm