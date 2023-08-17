NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A week after they were last seen, officials in Alaska are continuing to search for two Tennesseans who reportedly disappeared while hiking at a Fairbanks resort.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, of Nashville, were last seen on Aug. 10 on a hiking trail at Chena Hot Springs Resort, where search efforts have been ongoing, according to Alaska state troopers.

Bare and Hovespian checked into an Airbnb in the downtown area of Fairbanks on Aug. 9. They were scheduled to check out just two days later on Aug. 11, but never did. Fairbanks police said they left their personal belongings at the Airbnb and never made their return flight home.

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian (Courtesy: Fairbanks Police Department)

After they were officially reported missing on Aug. 12, police found Bare’s rental car at the Chena Hot Springs Resort. The car was reportedly supposed to be returned on Aug. 11. Troopers then launched a search and rescue operation in the area.

As of Aug. 17, search efforts have been ongoing for almost a week. Officials have been using helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), ATVs, K-9 teams and other professional search and rescue teams to look for Bare and Hovsepian.

However, troopers said “no leads were identified” following search efforts on Aug. 16. Incident commanders were meeting the morning of Aug. 17 to determine a search strategy for the day. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding Bare and Hovsepian is asked to contact either the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500 and reference incident 23 003095, or the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100 and reference incident AK23085703.