Napa Valley isn’t the only travel destination in the United States for a good glass of wine. While California’s wine country is known for being a top winery destination (and also home to the award-winning bottle of chardonnay that won top honors at the Judgment of Paris competition in 1976), wine connoisseurs no longer have to travel all the way to California for a good winery experience. In fact, at this point, noteworthy wineries are available to visit in every state, if you know where to look.

As of February 2023, there are 11,691 wineries in the United States, an increase of more than 10% since 2020. A 2022 report from WineAmerica stated the wine industry generates $276 billion in total economic activity and employs over a million people.

With such a booming industry and a plethora of wineries to choose from, how does a vino-lover know if a winery is worth it? First, the location is a big reason why people choose to visit a winery; if they are tucked away next to a sprawling field of grapes for guests to explore, then the wine is likely locally sourced. The tasting experience is also key. Wineries will offer a selection of their wines by the glass, or even tastings where the customer can order smaller pours of a variety of their wines. Some wineries even offer cellar tours with glimpses into their winemaking process. Of course, the ambiance is a big draw. If it’s the kind of place that makes guests want to post photos on Instagram to make their friends jealous, then that winery is probably doing something right.

So how do you know which winery to visit that includes some—if not all—of what makes a winery the best of the best? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated wineries in Tennessee, according to Yelp, so you know exactly where to venture when wine o’clock hits—no trip to Napa necessary.

Only businesses that had at least three reviews and are categorized as wineries on Yelp were included. Therefore, it’s possible some businesses are miscategorized. Businesses that did not have a photo on Yelp were also not included.

#9. Long Hollow Winery

– Rating: 3.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 665 Long Hollow Pike Goodlettsville, TN 37072

– Categories: Wineries

#8. Avian Glen Winery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3545 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167

– Categories: Wineries

#7. Grinder’s Switch Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (107 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1310 Clinton St Ste 125 Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Wineries

#6. Long Hollow Gardens & Vineyards

– Rating: 4.5/5 (8 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2064 Long Hollow Pike Gallatin, TN 37066

– Categories: Wineries, Venues & Event Spaces

#5. Amber Falls Winery Nashville

– Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 349 Opry Mills Dr Ste 751A Nashville, TN 37214

– Categories: Wineries

#4. Love And Exile

– Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)

– Address: 715 Main St Ste A Nashville, TN 37206

– Categories: Wine Bars, Wineries, Breakfast & Brunch

#3. Northfield Vineyards

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 515 Ray Cemetery Rd Sparta, TN 38583

– Categories: Wineries

#2. Beans Creek Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 426 Ragsdale Rd Manchester, TN 37355

– Categories: Wineries

#1. Cellar 53 Winery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 115 Oak View Dr E Brush Creek, TN 38547

– Categories: Wineries

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 35 states.