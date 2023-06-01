NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — The Volunteer State celebrates its 227th birthday today, June 1, and Nashville is celebrating in style.

The Tennessee State Museum, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and the Tennessee State Library and Archives are all holding special Statehood Day events for free to the public in order to celebrate becoming the 16th state in the union.

Statehood Day Events

Statehood Day Park Tour – Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Join Park Rangers from 9—10 a.m. on a guided park tour of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park to celebrate Tennessee’s 227th birthday! Walk along the park and explore the Tennessee history wall, hear stories from statehood and beyond. The tour will begin on 6tyh Avenue N, outside the State Library and Archives and end at the State Museum.

Tennessee’s Founding Documents on Display – Tennessee State Library and Archives

Debbie Mathis will perform “The Tennessee in Me,” an official state song, at 8 a.m. Then the Library & Archives, with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard, will transfer Tennessee’s three original constitutions from 1796, 1834 and 1870 to the lobby.

Come see the rarely-seen historical documents on display from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Also available for viewing will be:

The Cumberland Compact

Gov. John Sevier’s Address to the first Tennessee General Assembly

The Cherokee Nation 1827 Constitution

Founding documents of the State of Franklin

Guests can also pick up free historical craft kits and a Passport to Tennessee History.

Storytime with Ms. Tennessee Cosmos – Tennessee State Museum Children’s Gallery

Ms. Tennessee Cosmos Amanda Bell will host a storytime with the book, “V for Volunteer” by Michael Shoulders and Bruce Langton at 10:30 a.m.

Keynote Lecture – Tennessee State Museum Digital Learning Center

Chief Curator Richard White will present “The Steps to Statehood Through Material Culture” at 11 a.m. White will discuss the steps taken to become an official state in 1796 and highlighting artifacts from the Museum’s collection.

Storytime with Miss Tennessee America – Tennessee State Museum Children’s Gallery

Following Ms. Tennessee Cosmos, Miss Tennessee America Lauren Dickson will read “Count on Us,” also by Shoulders and Langton, at 11:30 a.m.

Statehood Day Remarks – Tennessee State Museum Grand Hall

Representatives of the Museum, Library & Archives and Bicentennial Mall Park will give remarks, followed by a reading of the Tennessee State Poem “Oh Tennessee, My Tennessee” from Miss Tennessee America Lauren Dickson. Light refreshments will be served, as well.

State Symbol Scavenger Hunt – Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Join Mrs. Barbara on a fun outside scavenger hunt that encourages kids to spot some of the state symbols of Tennessee. Meet in the Children’s Gallery and walk together to the park at 12:45 p.m.

Highlight Tour – Tennessee State Museum 2nd Floor Galleries

Enjoy a free guided highlight tour of the State Museum galleries at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The tour will last 45 minutes to one hour.

Afternoon Storytime – Tennessee State Museum Children’s Gallery

Author Nikki Giovanni will read her book “Knoxville, Tennessee,” at 1:30 p.m. in the Children’s Gallery.

For a full list of scheduled events and more information about all the Museum Statehood Day events, click HERE.

Additional Statehood Day events will also be held on Saturday, June 3. The Tennessee State Library & Archives will host a family-friendly celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The founding documents will also be available for viewing then, as well as kid-friendly events like a scavenger hunt, games, crafts and living history interpreters.

All the events are free and open to the public.