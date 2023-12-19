KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Disability Coalition (TDC), a nonpartisan alliance, has released the 2023 Tennessee Disability Scorecard.

The cumulative grade for Tennesseans with disabilities in the Volunteer State decreased from D+ in 2022 to D in the Scorecard.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, almost 1 in 3 (1.7 million) Tennesseans experience a form of disability, making up the largest minority group in the Volunteer State.

The Scorecard graded nine disability priority areas for 2023 and is reviewed annually to ensure that the experiences of Tennesseans are prioritized in policy decisions made by state leaders, including lawmakers, appointed commissioners, and municipalities.

“Our 2023 Tennessee Disability Scorecard and the overall D grade speak directly to what it’s like to live here with a disability,” said TDC Executive Director Carol Westlake. “A barely-passing grade isn’t what any of us want.”

According to TDC, the State of Tennessee achieved an overall grade of D based on these nine categories:

Priority: Affordability of Care

Grade: F

Tennessee ranks 8th in the percentage of adults with medical debt and 3rd in prescription drug cost per household in the US.

Priority: Aging

Grade: C

52.5% of Tennesseans aged 65+ live below the ALICE threshold (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed), meaning they cannot afford the basics where they live.

Priority: Early Intervention

Grade: A –

In 2022, Tennessee became the first state to extend early intervention services to age 5, eliminating the possibility of gaps in service.

Priority: Education Grade: INCOMPLETE

Tennessee students with disabilities graduate at a rate 13.7% lower than their non-disabled peers.

Priority: Family Caregiving Support Grade: F-

AARP ranked Tennessee 51st, which is last place, in supporting family caregivers in 2023 due to the absence of caregiver-friendly policies used to score the metric by AARP. Priority: Housing Grade: F

Only five Tennessee counties are affordable for disabled homebuyers, down from 15 in 2022.

Priority: Employment

Grade: D+

Tennessee ranks 8th lowest in employment rate and 12th lowest in average wage for people with disabilities.

Priority: Mental Health Access

Grade: D

In 2022, Tennessee met only 16.3% of its need for psychiatric services, compared to the national average of 27.7%.

Priority: Transportation

Grade: C-

Tennessee ranks 38th in the US for quality of public transportation.

“Tennesseans with disabilities, like all Tennesseans, have a desire to work and live their lives. The Tennessee Disability Coalition’s Scorecard highlights the issues directly affecting people with disabilities in Tennessee. The grades on the Scorecard reflect the policies and administrative decisions made by elected officials and state commissioners,” said Jeff Strand, the coordinator of government and external affairs at the Tennessee Disability Coalition.

He added, “The Scorecard shows a clear disconnect between our fellow Tennesseans’ values and our state’s leadership. We will continue to release this report every year so that hardworking Tennesseans can give Tennessee’s leaders a performance review on the issues that matter to us and impact our lives, just like any other employer would.”

The Tennessee Disability Coalition is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote the full and equal participation of people with disabilities in all aspects of life. They work in partnership with over 40 member organizations.

For more details about the Tennessee Disability Coalition, please visit http://www.tndisability.org, send an email to coalition@tndisability.org, call (615) 927-3694, or text TEAMWORK to 72690 for disability policy updates and alerts.