NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the summer winds down, the Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging parents to make sure their children are ready to go back to school with up-to-date immunizations.

“We want all children to be safe, healthy, and ready to learn in the classroom as we get ready for another school year,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado said. “Just like school supplies and proper school attire, we know back-to-school immunizations are an important part of getting ready for another school year.

Certain immunizations are required for all children entering Tennessee schools.

Kindergarteners and other children enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time must provide schools with a complete, official Tennessee Immunization Certificate before classes begin. The certificate must be signed by a qualified healthcare provider or verified by the state’s Immunization Information System.

All current students entering seventh grade are required to give the school a limited official Tennessee Immunization Certificate showing they have had a booster shot for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, also called a Tdap booster.

Immunization requirements for college entry vary by institution, but teens who have had all recommended vaccines including their meningitis booster after they turn 16 will meet all state-run college requirements.

Immunizations are available from most healthcare providers across the state, including county health departments. The full list of Tennessee child care and school immunization requirements can be found HERE.

Additionally, local schools and school districts can provide information about when and how parents should provide immunization certificates.