The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925.

Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021.

Although support for individual billionaires like Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires who are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 24. Forbes lists 12 billionaires in Tennessee.

#12. Summerfield Johnston Jr

– Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,428 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Chattanooga

– Source of wealth: Coca-Cola, self-made

#11. Dean Solon

– Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,354 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Gallatin

– Source of wealth: solar systems, self-made

#10. Jeffrey Lorberbaum

– Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,308 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Chattanooga

– Source of wealth: flooring

#9. Forrest Preston

– Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,230 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Cleveland

– Source of wealth: health care, self-made

#8. Willis Johnson

– Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,319 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Franklin

– Source of wealth: damaged cars, self-made

#7. Bill Haslam

– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,195 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Knoxville

– Source of wealth: gas stations

#6. Brad Kelley

– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,163 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Franklin

– Source of wealth: tobacco, self-made

#5. Jon Yarbrough

– Net worth: $3.2 billion (#900 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Franklin

– Source of wealth: video games, self-made

#4. Martha Ingram & family

– Net worth: $3.8 billion (#723 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Nashville

– Source of wealth: book distribution, transportation

#3. Jimmy Haslam

– Net worth: $4.8 billion (#556 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Knoxville

– Source of wealth: gas stations, retail

#2. Fred Smith

– Net worth: $4.9 billion (#547 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Memphis

– Source of wealth: FedEx, self made

#1. Thomas Frist Jr & family

– Net worth: $20.7 billion (#78 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Nashville

– Source of wealth: hospitals, self-made