MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening.

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Rep. Gant was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.

No further information about his condition or the accident has been released at this time.

Lawmakers are reacting to the news on social media.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a Facebook post, “Please join me in praying for my friend, State Representative Ron M. Gant, who was in a serious car accident tonight. May God bring quick healing to Ron and comfort to his loved ones.”

Senator London Lamar responded on Twitter saying, “Sending prayers to my friend @RonGant!!!!!”