MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning.

Cooper, represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee at the time of her death but also the second-oldest state legislator serving in the entire country and the oldest-serving Democrat.

Representative Cooper, a retired Memphis City Schools teacher, graduated from Manassas High School in North Memphis and obtained both her Bachelors’s and Masters’s degrees from Tennessee State University.

She is remembered as a community advocate who supported reforms for students and the city of Memphis

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime colleague and dear friend, Barbara Cooper. She was a warrior for her community and the City of Memphis, a tireless advocate on education and equality issues, and just a delightful person. We will all miss her. Karen Camper, House Minority Leader

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and supporters of State Representative Barbara Ward Cooper. Rep. Cooper was an icon and history maker in the Tennessee House of Representative. She was a mother figure to all that served with her and she fought vigourously for the voiceless. She will be sorely missed. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, Chairman of Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators

Representative Barbara Cooper was 93.