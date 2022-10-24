Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database.
Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Tennessee using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch.
Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Bighead Carp
– Weight: 90 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Guntersville Reservoir
– Record set by Jeffery J. Rorex in 2005
Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons
Bigmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 62 lbs 0 oz
– Location: J. Percy Priest Reservoir
– Record set by Jeff Wilkins in 2010
USFWS National Image Library // Wikimedia Commons
Black Buffalo
– Weight: 55 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Cherokee Reservoir
– Record set by Ed H. McLain in 1984
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Black Bullhead
– Weight: 3 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Emberton’s Pond
– Record set by Hunter Chance Gaither in 1997
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Black Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Browns Creek Lake
– Record set by Clyde Freeman in 1985
M Huston // Shutterstock
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 112 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Cumberland River – Lock C
– Record set by Robert E. Lewis in 1998
dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Bluegill Sunfish (tie)
– Weight: 3 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Fall Creek
– Record set by Thelma Grissom in 1977
– Weight: 3 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Farm Pond
– Record set by Brad Pendergrass in 1987
Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock
Bowfin
– Weight: 15 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Reelfoot Lake
– Record set by Charles Aaron in 1983
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brook Trout
– Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Hiwassee River
– Record set by Jerry Wills in 1973
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brown Bullhead
– Weight: 2 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Chickamauga Reservoir
– Record set by John Thomas Hammond in 1980
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Brown Trout
– Weight: 28 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Clinch River
– Record set by Greg Ensor in 1988
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Carp
– Weight: 53 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Marrowbone Lake
– Record set by John R. Pepper, Jr. in 1997
Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Kentucky Reservoir
– Record set by Burke Williams in 1991
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 41 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Fall Creek Lake
– Record set by Clint Walters, Jr. in 1982
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Cutthroat Trout
– Weight: 0 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Obey River
– Record set by Philip Neyman in 1969
M Huston // Shutterstock
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 85 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Hiwassee River
– Record set by Larry Kaylor in 1993
dmitro2009 // Shutterstock
Flier Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Kentucky Reservoir
– Record set by Craig Ellis in 2001
Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Freshwater Drum
– Weight: 54 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Nickajack Reservoir
– Record set by Benny Hull in 1972
M Huston // Shutterstock
Golden Redhorse
– Weight: 2 lbs 15.5 oz
– Location: South Holston River
– Record set by W. Powell Partridge, Sr. in 2008
Jason Patrick Ross // Shutterstock
Golden Shiner
– Weight: 0 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Chickamauga Reservoir
– Record set by Dave Littlejohn in 1999
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons
Goldeye
– Weight: 0 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Cumberland River
– Record set by Harold A. Sanders in 1993
M Huston // Shutterstock
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 4 oz
– Location: North Cross Creek
– Record set by Dwight M. Lehman in 1991
Pi-Lens // Shutterstock
Lake Trout
– Weight: 22 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Watauga Reservoir
– Record set by Jack Forbes in 2008
Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 14 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Sugar Creek
– Record set by James “Logue” Barnett in 1954
Dewitt // Shutterstock
Longear Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Pond
– Record set by Kay Forsberg in 1985
Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 38 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Barkley Reservoir
– Record set by Mathew A. Norton in 2002
NOAA // Wikimedia Commons
Mooneye
– Weight: 1 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Hiwassee River
– Record set by Steve D. Moss in 2005
M Huston // Shutterstock
Muskellunge
– Weight: 42 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Norris Reservoir
– Record set by Kyle F. Edwards in 1983
FedBul // Shutterstock
Northern Pike
– Weight: 24 lbs 8 oz
– Location: South Holston Reservoir
– Record set by Frank Childers in 1995
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
Paddlefish
– Weight: 75 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Center Hill Reservoir
– Record set by Shane S. Henry in 1984
Glass and Nature // Shutterstock
Pumpkinseed Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Dogwood lake
– Record set by Lynn Middleton in 1998
Canva
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 16 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Fort Patrick Henry Reservoir
– Record set by Ronnie Rowland in 2002
M Huston // Shutterstock
Redbreast Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Holston River
– Record set by R. W. Gillespie in 1974
Clint H // Shutterstock
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Private Pond
– Record set by Annelise S. Houston in 1979
David Cartier // Shutterstock
Redeye Bass
– Weight: 1 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Parksville Reservoir
– Record set by Harry E. Parker in 1991
Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons
River Carpsucker
– Weight: 1 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Pickwick Reservoir
– Record set by Dr. Jim Youmans in 1980
Brian Gratwicke // Wikimedia Commons
River Redhorse
– Weight: 11 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Pigeon River
– Record set by David H. Ray in 2009
Steve Brigman // Shutterstock
Rock Bass
– Weight: 2 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Stones River
– Record set by Bill Sanford in 1958
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Sauger
– Weight: 7 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Kentucky Reservoir
– Record set by Rayford D. Voss in 1973
RLS Photo // Shutterstock
Saugeye
– Weight: 10 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Melton Hill Reservoir
– Record set by Chris Vittetoe in 1998
GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock
Shortnose Gar
– Weight: 6 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Kentucky Reservoir
– Record set by Kay Lynn Butterfield in 2001
Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons
Skipjack Herring
– Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Watts Bar Reservoir
– Record set by Chris Vittetoe in 2004
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 11 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Dale Hollow Reservoir
– Record set by D. L. Hayes in 1955
Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons
Smallmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 62 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Percy Priest Reservoir
– Record set by Jerry W. Young in 2001
Sean McVey // Shutterstock
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
– Location: Ocoee River
– Record set by Wesley Strader in 2010
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Spotted Gar
– Weight: 9 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Cross Creek
– Record set by Victor Robinson in 1999
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Striped Bass
– Weight: 65 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Cordell Hull Reservoir
– Record set by Ralph H. Dallas in 2000
wwwarjag //Shutterstock
Walleye
– Weight: 25 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Old Hickory Reservoir
– Record set by Mabry Harper in 1960
Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons
Warmouth
– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Nolichucky River
– Record set by Frank E. Garrett in 1984
Apostrophe // Shutterstock
White Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 10 oz
– Location: Mississippi River
– Record set by Bill Nelson in 2003
Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock
White Crappie
– Weight: 5 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Garner Brown’s Pond
– Record set by Bill Allen in 1968
Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock
Yellow Bass
– Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Duck River
– Record set by John T. Chappell in 1998
jpreat // Shutterstock
Yellow Bullhead
– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Chickamauga Reservoir
– Record set by Jessie R. Johnson in 1979
John Piekos // Shutterstock
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz
– Location: Parksville Lake
– Record set by Jackie V. Kersey in 2010