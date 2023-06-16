NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When it comes to the well-being of our children, a 2023 report ranked Tennessee 36th in the country. News 2 decided to take a deeper look into where the Volunteer State is empowering and where it’s failing kids.

Rose Naccarato, the data and communication director for the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY), has closely followed the Kids Count Data Book for a decade.

“It gives us a chance to see how we’re doing compared to how we’ve done in the past and compared to how other states are doing,” Naccarato explained.

Out of 50 states, Tennessee was listed 36th in both the 2022 report report and the 2023 report, which means there’s room for improvement, especially with children’s health.

“Health is not our best category. It’s the one where we rank the lowest,” said Naccarato. “They look at children who are overweight or obese, which is not a category where we do very well, and they look at low birth rate babies, which is also not a category where we do very well.”

On the other hand, the Volunteer State’s education earned the award for most improved. For high school graduation rates, Tennessee is in the top 10. Experts credit programs like Tennessee Promise, which provides free community college for boosting our education ranking.

“It’s an area where we’ve improved a lot over the last decade,” Naccarato added.

Tennessee also improved in its child poverty rate, which is now 18%, not far off from the national average of 17%. According to Naccarato, a number of rural communities have been helped by wage increases at state parks and bringing in new business.

“Poverty really affects everything. When you’re living in poverty, it creates trauma for the family, stressors for the children and the parents, and just has a lot of negative impacts, so improving in the percent of children who live in poverty, I think, is really important,” she explained.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation puts together the Kids Count Data Book every year. You can find the full 2023 report by following this link.