TN online sports betting will happen ‘definitely by January’ says sponsor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It may be next year before Tennesseans can place a sports bet online, but the sponsor is still hoping for this fall.

All this comes after a bill allowing the practice passed the Tennessee legislature this past year.

“It’s important to be realistic about what to expect,” says Nevada’s Attorney General Aaron Ford who was in town for a seminar on sports betting.

Attorney General Ford was asked about what Tennessee should pay attention to with online sports betting.

“How best to protect the consumers, how best to protect the sports that are being wagered upon and how best to maximize the amount of tax revenue you can receive in your state,” were three areas to watch said the Attorney General.

Several Tennessee lawmakers of both parties listened to the sports betting seminar put on by a national group of legislators meeting this week in Nashville.

Among them was Knoxville Representative Rick Staples, who sponsored the online sports betting bill.

“I get a lot of questions about when is sports betting going to be up and running,” says Staples. “We are looking earliest in November but definitely by January we will be able to do something.”

Doing something also depends on getting a nine-member statewide advisory council appointed, but Governor Bill Lee has not made his three appointments yet.

“I have had names given to me and we have not chosen anyone to have them vetted,” said the governor this week after a tourism announcement in Nashville.

Each appointee undergoes a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) background check.

Like the governor, the House speaker and the Lt. Governor also have three appointments.

They have made two each.