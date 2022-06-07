Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,185,993 which is 310% higher than the state average of $289,053.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Tennessee

#1. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin: 16

#2. Memphis: 5

#3. Chattanooga: 4

#4. Sevierville: 3

#5. Knoxville: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Townsend

– Typical home value: $438,534

– 1-year price change: +45.0%

– 5-year price change: +95.8%

– Metro area: Knoxville

#29. Rockvale

– Typical home value: $440,165

– 1-year price change: +34.8%

– 5-year price change: +83.0%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#28. Fairview

– Typical home value: $442,710

– 1-year price change: +34.1%

– 5-year price change: +86.0%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#27. Coopertown

– Typical home value: $445,303

– 1-year price change: +33.7%

– 5-year price change: +73.8%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#26. Rossville

– Typical home value: $459,496

– 1-year price change: +15.3%

– 5-year price change: +43.0%

– Metro area: Memphis

#25. Hickory Withe

– Typical home value: $471,181

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +37.1%

– Metro area: Memphis

#24. Hendersonville

– Typical home value: $474,373

– 1-year price change: +29.8%

– 5-year price change: +68.3%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#23. Germantown

– Typical home value: $474,771

– 1-year price change: +15.5%

– 5-year price change: +51.4%

– Metro area: Memphis

#22. Eagleville

– Typical home value: $475,045

– 1-year price change: +37.2%

– 5-year price change: +99.7%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#21. Ridgeside

– Typical home value: $480,168

– 1-year price change: +27.5%

– 5-year price change: +72.0%

– Metro area: Chattanooga

#20. Collierville

– Typical home value: $485,276

– 1-year price change: +17.7%

– 5-year price change: +53.1%

– Metro area: Memphis

#19. Lascassas

– Typical home value: $488,006

– 1-year price change: +37.6%

– 5-year price change: +86.2%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#18. Pigeon Forge

– Typical home value: $497,910

– 1-year price change: +53.9%

– 5-year price change: +141.9%

– Metro area: Sevierville

#17. Primm Springs

– Typical home value: $507,726

– 1-year price change: +35.2%

– 5-year price change: +94.7%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#16. Spring Hill

– Typical home value: $512,037

– 1-year price change: +42.6%

– 5-year price change: +82.9%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#15. Signal Mountain

– Typical home value: $512,323

– 1-year price change: +25.2%

– 5-year price change: +60.9%

– Metro area: Chattanooga

#14. Mount Juliet

– Typical home value: $531,575

– 1-year price change: +35.5%

– 5-year price change: +67.0%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. READ MORE on Nashville 2022 →

#13. Milton

– Typical home value: $552,458

– 1-year price change: +45.0%

– 5-year price change: +112.6%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#12. Gatlinburg

– Typical home value: $567,490

– 1-year price change: +51.1%

– 5-year price change: +169.2%

– Metro area: Sevierville

#11. Pittman Center

– Typical home value: $571,524

– 1-year price change: +57.5%

– 5-year price change: +157.1%

– Metro area: Sevierville

Subscribe to WKRN News 2 on YouTube to find exclusive and extended clips.

#10. Piperton

– Typical home value: $583,251

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +42.1%

– Metro area: Memphis

#9. Walden

– Typical home value: $587,713

– 1-year price change: +22.8%

– 5-year price change: +54.7%

– Metro area: Chattanooga

#8. Farragut

– Typical home value: $601,697

– 1-year price change: +30.5%

– 5-year price change: +68.0%

– Metro area: Knoxville

#7. Thompsons Station

– Typical home value: $691,647

– 1-year price change: +45.7%

– 5-year price change: +88.5%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#6. Nolensville

– Typical home value: $752,366

– 1-year price change: +43.9%

– 5-year price change: +78.8%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#5. Franklin

– Typical home value: $840,591

– 1-year price change: +44.9%

– 5-year price change: +85.1%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#4. Lookout Mountain

– Typical home value: $844,550

– 1-year price change: +24.4%

– 5-year price change: +50.5%

– Metro area: Chattanooga

#3. Arrington

– Typical home value: $938,584

– 1-year price change: +43.9%

– 5-year price change: +83.8%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#2. College Grove

– Typical home value: $1,013,219

– 1-year price change: +45.8%

– 5-year price change: +86.7%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

#1. Brentwood

– Typical home value: $1,185,993

– 1-year price change: +45.8%

– 5-year price change: +85.0%

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Tennessee, according to Tripadvisor