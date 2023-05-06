With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs.

Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Tennessee using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Warren County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 40,801

#29. Greene County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 69,926

#28. Marion County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 28,679

#27. Humphreys County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 18,956

#26. Morgan County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 21,158

#25. Campbell County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 39,388

#24. Houston County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 8,238

#23. Henry County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 32,298

#22. Pickett County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 5,021

#21. Weakley County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 32,948

#20. Grainger County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 23,377

#19. Lauderdale County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 25,406

#18. Obion County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 30,722

#17. Hardeman County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 25,612

#16. Chester County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 17,278

#15. Henderson County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: A

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 27,800

#14. Lewis County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 12,485

#13. Benton County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 15,872

#12. Clay County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,568

#11. McNairy County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 25,916

#10. Hancock County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,695

#9. Scott County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 21,855

#8. Fentress County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 18,385

#7. Carroll County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 28,370

#6. Lake County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,187

#5. Wayne County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 16,350

#4. Grundy County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,471

#3. Decatur County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 11,460

#2. Perry County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 8,313

#1. Van Buren County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,083