TN lawmakers react to President Trump’s acquittal

WASHINGTON (WATE) – President Trump was acquitted by the United States Senate Wednesday afternoon for both articles of impeachment he was charged with.
Here’s how Tennessee lawmakers are reacting:
Senator Lamar Alexander
“The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. I believe that the Constitution clearly provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that began on Monday in Iowa.”Sen. Lamar Alexander
On Wednesday, Senator Lamar Alexander discussed his decision to vote for an acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.
“I worked with other senators to make sure that we had the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there was no need for more evidence to prove something that I believe had already been proven and that did not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense. There was no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine.”Sen. Lamar Alexander
Senator Marsha Blackburn
Congressman Chuck Fleischmann
Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said, “Let’s put impeachment behind us and get back to work,” after President Trump’s acquittal in the Senate trial.
“Finally. After months of hyper-partisan political grandstanding by the Democratic party, the President has been rightly acquitted of the charges against him. I am glad that Congress can finally get back to work on issues that matter to Americans across this nation. Make no mistake, the people of East Tennessee have waited for far too long for this moment. It is time for the Democrats to put their hatred of our President to rest and join me in getting to work for our constituents. I thank President Trump for not allowing this political stunt to distract him from his continued hard work on behalf of the American people.”Congressman Chuck Fleishmann
Congressman Steve Cohen
Congressman Steve Cohen saying he’s disappointed after President Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment that he was charged with.
“I voted for the articles of impeachment in the Judiciary Committee and on the House floor and believe the House managers proved their case in the Senate beyond a reasonable doubt. Because the Senate required a two-thirds vote to remove the President from office, he will remain. But his ignominious impeachment will always be the legacy of his reckless and lawless presidency. A bipartisan majority of Congress has voted to impeach or convict him, and that’s a blemish on his record that the American public should consider in evaluating his remaining time in office.”Congressman Steve Cohen
Representative Phil Roe
Representative Phil Roe saying he’s proud of the Senate trial’s result of acquittal of President Trump.
“Today, the Senate took a stand against the partisan impeachment charade and rightly acquitted President Trump. I am proud the Senate – unlike House Democrats – realized the seriousness of impeachment and rejected the baseless arguments for removing the president from office. Speaker Pelosi once said, ‘Unless you have a bipartisan consensus, impeachment is a divisive issue in the country. Many people would think it’s being done for political reasons.’ Speaker Pelosi was right but instead decided to do exactly what she warned against. House Democrats rushed through this impeachment without evidence and without bipartisan consensus. They are fueled by hatred for our president. Instead of working with him, they are doing everything they can to invalidate the votes of 63 million Americans. I hope from this day forward House Democrats will change their mindset and work with the president and Republicans to help the American people.”Rep. Phil Roe