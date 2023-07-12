NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the last several years we have been telling you about the invasive carp that have entered the Cumberland River through the lock at Barkley Dam in Kentucky when barges would lock through.

The most visual of the bunch—the silver carp that jump out of the water when frightened or startled.

There are also Big Head Carp, Grass Carp, and Black Carp. The jumping silver carp are dangerous to boaters, but all of the species compete with our native fish for their food supply.

In late 2019, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Service, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Corps of Engineers, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency installed an experimental barrier called a bio-acoustic fence at Barkley Dam to keep them from swimming upstream through the lock.

The barrier emits bubbles, sound, and light to deflect the noise-sensitive invasive carp from passing through.

So, how effective has it been?

“It looks like right now, at this point, it’s stopping about half of the silver carp that are trying to get through,” explained Rob Simmonds, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Deputy Program Supervisor for Invasive Species. “We did turn up the capacity of the sound for this last summer of the study, so, we’re hopeful that with that increase in the sound projection, we’ll get some better results this last summer.”

It should be noted that these are all preliminary results. They hope that they can increase the effectiveness to 60-80%, and that, along with other measures like fish removal by commercial harvesters will make the difference.

The good news is that the carp that have made it through don’t seem to have been successful at re-producing downstream in the Cumberland River, as only adults have been found so far.