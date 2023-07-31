NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting August 1, all food and food ingredients will be available tax-free for three months. The sales tax holiday is part of Gov. Bill Lee‘s Tennessee Works Tax Act, which he and conservatives in the Tennessee General Assembly call “the single largest tax cut in Tennessee history.” During the three-month period, Tennesseans are anticipated to save around $273 million in taxes total.
But what is defined as a “food or food ingredient”?
Per state law, “food and food ingredients” are defined as “liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value.”
Examples of food and food ingredients include:
- baby food
- baking items such as baking powder, baking soda, biscuit mix, cake mixes, cocoa powder, flavoring extracts, flour, sugar, sugar substitutes and other sweeteners, frostings, yeast,
- beverage powders (other than dietary supplements)
- bottled water (carbonated, flavored, sweetened or unsweetened)
- bouillon cubes
- bread
- butter, margarine and shortening
- cakes
- canned foods
- cereal
- chip dip
- chips (potato, corn, etc.)
- chocolate (unsweetened)
- coffee and teas (bags, leaves or bottled)
- condiments (e.g., ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise)
- cookies
- cooking oil
- dairy products, including cheese and yogurt
- eggs, fish and meats, including lunch meats
- food colorings
- frozen meals
- fruit (fresh or unsweetened dried) and fruit juices
- gelatin
- granola and breakfast bars containing flour
- gravies and sauces (mixes or extracts)
- herbs and spices, seasonings
- honey
- ice
- ice cream and sherbet
- jams and jellies
- marinated raw meats, meat extracts and meat tenderizers
- nuts
- olives,
- pasta
- pastries, pies and pretzels
- peanut butter
- pickles
- popcorn
- popsicles
- poultry
- pumpkins
- raw eggs, fish and meats requiring cooking
- relishes
- salad dressing and mixes and salad oil
- soft drinks
- vegetables (fresh, frozen, dried, etc.) and vegetable juices
- vinegar
The definition also includes meal substitutes, as they can be identified by a nutrition facts box on the label, according to state officials. Things like unsweetened breakfast bars or those containing flour, unsweetened dried fruit snacks, drinks such as Ensure or Boost, pop tart and soup mixes are examples of meal substitutes.
Things that are not included in the sales tax suspension and still carry their 4% state sales tax rate plus any local sales tax rates include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food.
The sales tax holiday runs through Oct. 31.