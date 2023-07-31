NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting August 1, all food and food ingredients will be available tax-free for three months. The sales tax holiday is part of Gov. Bill Lee‘s Tennessee Works Tax Act, which he and conservatives in the Tennessee General Assembly call “the single largest tax cut in Tennessee history.” During the three-month period, Tennesseans are anticipated to save around $273 million in taxes total.

But what is defined as a “food or food ingredient”?

Per state law, “food and food ingredients” are defined as “liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value.”

Examples of food and food ingredients include:

baby food

baking items such as baking powder, baking soda, biscuit mix, cake mixes, cocoa powder, flavoring extracts, flour, sugar, sugar substitutes and other sweeteners, frostings, yeast,

beverage powders (other than dietary supplements)

bottled water (carbonated, flavored, sweetened or unsweetened)

bouillon cubes

bread

butter, margarine and shortening

cakes

canned foods

cereal

chip dip

chips (potato, corn, etc.)

chocolate (unsweetened)

coffee and teas (bags, leaves or bottled)

condiments (e.g., ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise)

cookies

cooking oil

dairy products, including cheese and yogurt

eggs, fish and meats, including lunch meats

food colorings

frozen meals

fruit (fresh or unsweetened dried) and fruit juices

gelatin

granola and breakfast bars containing flour

gravies and sauces (mixes or extracts)

herbs and spices, seasonings

honey

ice

ice cream and sherbet

jams and jellies

marinated raw meats, meat extracts and meat tenderizers

nuts

olives,

pasta

pastries, pies and pretzels

peanut butter

pickles

popcorn

popsicles

poultry

pumpkins

raw eggs, fish and meats requiring cooking

relishes

salad dressing and mixes and salad oil

soft drinks

vegetables (fresh, frozen, dried, etc.) and vegetable juices

vinegar

The definition also includes meal substitutes, as they can be identified by a nutrition facts box on the label, according to state officials. Things like unsweetened breakfast bars or those containing flour, unsweetened dried fruit snacks, drinks such as Ensure or Boost, pop tart and soup mixes are examples of meal substitutes.

Things that are not included in the sales tax suspension and still carry their 4% state sales tax rate plus any local sales tax rates include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food.

The sales tax holiday runs through Oct. 31.