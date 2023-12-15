NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gov. Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 23 people, including 22 full pardons.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 23 individuals executive clemency,” the governor said. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

According to the governor’s office, executive clemency can take multiple forms: pardons, commutation to parole eligibility and exoneration. The governor did not grant anyone a full exoneration Friday, opting instead for commutation and pardons.

All executive clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, which issues non-binding recommendations for each case.

Those receiving clemency Friday were: