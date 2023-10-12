NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This year, October has one of the spookiest days: Friday the 13th. If you’re looking to take in some real haunted fun in Middle Tennessee to celebrate the day, or the Halloween season, here are some ghost tours you can take in the area.

The Flagship Ghost Tour of Nashville is an all-ages walking ghost tour, visiting the most haunted locations in town and hearing spooky true stories along the way. Tours start at 8 and 9 p.m. and last for 90 minutes.

Cost: Ages 0-5 free; Ages 6-11 $9.99; Ages 12+ $24.99

Nashville’s only adults-only ghost tour is a true crime ghost tour that takes attendees to some of the locations of Nashville’s notorious crimes, telling the tales of the ghosts left behind. Locations include haunted spots where some gruesome murders took place. Tours start at 9 p.m.

Cost: $34.99 for ages 16+

Nashville’s #1 haunted pub crawl visits the most historic and haunted pubs and taverns in Music City and is a great way to meet people and have a good time on the town. Only available to those 21 and older. Tours start at 8 p.m. and last 90 minutes.

Cost: $39.99

Explore the shadow-filled streets of downtown Nashville! Start outside across from The Hermitage Hotel and learn about the historical, haunted heritage of Music City on the 90-minute walking tour. Locations explored include Ryman Auditorium, the Tennessee State Capitol, and Printer’s Alley. Tours start at 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and both 8 and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Cost: Adults (age 12 and up) $20; Children (age 6-12) $15; and Child (aged 6 and under) free.

Get up close with “spirits” on a tour of some of Nashville’s most haunted bars and pubs while hearing tales of Music City’s dark past. Tours begin at 6 p.m. daily and last about 2.5 hours. Locations vary daily and depend on your guide.

Cost: $22

Depart on a journey to some of Nashville’s most eerie sites in a converted New Orleans hearse. Sit back and relax while your driver uncovers the hauntings surrounding the ghosts of Union Station, the infamous “Murder on Music Row,” Nashville’s oldest cemetery and more. Tours take place at 8 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Saturday and last about an hour, starting at Union Station Hotel.

Cost: $30

Explore the haunted side of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage during the haunted ghost tour. Follow your guide on a lantern-led voyage into The Hermitage and Jackson’s tomb while telling spooky stories about the Battle of New Orleans, Andrew Jackson and the Bell Witch. Tours are held Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Halloween night at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Have you ever wanted to stay the night in a haunted hotel? Red Boiling Springs has what CNN calls the second-most haunted location in the U.S. available for just that. Join the Ghost Hunt Weekends crew at the notoriously haunted Thomas House Hotel. Paranormal Researchers and Author Chad Morin will serve as guides for the overnight stay, including lodging, meals and fully guided tours of the property. They will also provide ghost-hunting training and a full night of ghost-hunting. This event is only for those 18 and older, though attendees as young as 16 can attend with an adult at all times. Available Friday and Saturday nights in October, as well as the Monday before and day of Halloween.

Cost: Ranges depending on the night

Hear the stories of Murfreesboro’s fallen citizens and the city’s unique past on this tour of Evergreen Cemetery at The Oaklands Mansion. Tours depart from the cemetery office entrance at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour. All tours are limited to 20 guests. Attendees are asked to bring a flashlight and to wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. All proceeds benefit Oaklands Mansion and Evergreen Cemetery.

Cost: $30 per person

Tour the streets of downtown Murfreesboro and learn all about the hidden stories of the ghosts that may or may not be haunting the town to this day! You can even end your tour with a tarot card reading. The walking tour lasts about 90 minutes.

Cost: $27 per person (check time and date availabilities here)

Take part in a 14-year tradition in Columbia with the haunted tour of downtown. Your guides will lead you around the area, sharing history and eerie tales. Tours begin with the ringing of the 8 p.m. bell in front of the Maury County Courthouse. Reservations are required, and tickets are cash only. Call or text 931-797-3316 to reserve your spot.

Cost: $10 cash only

