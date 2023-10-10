NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The flags over the Tennessee State Capitol are currently being flown at half-staff.

According to Governor Bill Lee’s post on X, formerly Twitter, flags will be at half-staff through Friday, Oct. 13 in remembrance of the innocent Israeli and American lives lost during the horrific terrorist attacks.

Lee’s post goes on to state, “Tennessee continues to stand in unwavering support & solidarity with Israel.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden harshly condemned the “abhorrent” terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel as the death toll in the region climbed, and vowed that the U.S. would fully support the Israeli people.

More than 1,000 Israelis have been killed since Saturday, when Hamas, which controls Gaza, launched attacks on Israel. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in ensuing fighting in Gaza.