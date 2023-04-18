KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A father is asking for help to find a missing teddy bear for his daughter containing a recording of her late mother’s heartbeat.

Tylor Kennedy told WATE, that he is seeking to reunite the bear with his four-year-old daughter after it was accidentally donated to a Goodwill Store in Tazewell. The bear is a tie-dyed rainbow teddy bear from Build-a-Bear.

“My daughter’s mom passed away and her grandma made her bear with her mom’s heartbeat in it,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said it is the only thing the little 4-year-old girl has of her mother. The sound the bear makes when you squeeze its hand is a heartbeat sound. The manager of the Goodwill store said she believes the bear was bought by a local and may still be in Claiborne County.

“Please, if y’all find it or see anybody that has one, just check or turn it into and I believe that somebody will get a reward if they dropped it off. I mean I know they’ll get their money back for sure,” said Kennedy.

A sign has been placed in the Goodwill asking for the return of the bear.