NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Usually, peak foliage is seen after the first freeze during the first week of November in Nashville and a little bit earlier on the plateau. This year the peak is happening earlier due to drought conditions across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Krissy Hurley, the Meteorologist in Charge at the Nashville National Weather Service, said the brown and orange color is happening now instead of November.

Cooler temperatures are also a factor because a few highs this month have only made it into the 50s.

Rain is possible Thursday but this won’t slow the leaves down from changing colors.