TN Education Dept. lists 14 race, history concepts that cannot be taught in classrooms

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education is tweaking a new set of rules covering what can and what can’t be taught when it comes to race and history in classrooms.

Those topics have been at the center of lots of debate around the country. While the term critical race theory isn’t used in the guidelines for Tennessee schools, you may have heard it in connection with the issue. A draft of new rules came out in August after a bill passed in the General Assembly and the public had a chance to weigh in.

The modified version still has a list of 14 prohibited concepts, including that race or sex makes a person inherently privileged and that the U.S. is fundamentally racist.

However, it gives the state the possibility to take away more funding if it finds violations. Provided below is a document containing the Department of Education’s rules and specifically prohibited concepts in instruction.