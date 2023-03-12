NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Have you ever wondered how many crashes between motor vehicles and animals happen across the country? According to State Farm’s annual animal collision study, U.S. drivers on average have a 1 in 115 chance of a collision with an animal.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The study, which examined insurance claims filed between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, found an estimated 1.9 million accidents involving vehicles and animals occurred during the 12-month period.

State Farm also looked at the number of licensed drivers in each state to determine rankings.

Where Tennessee ranks

According to the analysis, Tennessee ranks as the 26th state a driver is most likely to have an accident involving an animal. Volunteer State motorists have a 1 in 107 chance of hitting an animal—roughly .93% of licensed drivers—which is slightly higher than the national average.

Tennessee is considered a “Medium Risk” state.

The state drivers have the highest likelihood of hitting an animal is West Virginia. Based on the analysis, 1 in 35 licensed motorists is likely to have an accident involving an animal in the Mountain State.

The study also found that the most dangerous months for animal collisions are #1 November, #2 October, and #3 December.

Animals most commonly hit

The animal most commonly hit by motorists nationwide is deer. An estimated 1.3 million deer were hit during the time period used in the study.

“Unidentified animals” ranked as the second most commonly hit, followed by rodents, dogs, and raccoons.

State Farm shared a list of tips to help reduce potential future accidents, including being aware of peak season and meal times. You can find the full list here.

The data also found a decrease of 5.5% in animal collisions from the previous year.

To see where each state ranked, you can read the full study here.