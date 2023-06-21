Any engaged couple has likely heard that half of all marriages end in divorce—whether from a well-meaning friend hoping they’re making a well-considered decision or someone with more mean-spirited intentions. While that fact is true when it comes to first marriages, the true picture of divorce rates is a bit more complicated.

Regionally, the average rate of divorce was highest in the American West (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Oregon) at 3.15 per 1000 people. It was the lowest in the Northeast (Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island) with 2.29 divorces per 1,000 people.

To dig deeper into the state-by-state data, Stacker used divorce statistics from the CDC/National Center for Health Statistics to determine how divorce rates in every state have changed since 1990. The changing divorce rates are represented as percent changes from 1990 to 2021 (the most recent year of data available).

Rates are based on provisional counts of divorces by the state of occurrence. Rates are per 1,000 people residing in the area. The population listed is current as of April 1 for 1990, 2000, and 2010 and estimated as of July 1 for all other years. Keep reading to discover whether divorce rates have trended up or down in your state.

Tennessee

– 1990 divorce rate: 6.5 per 1,000 people

– 2021 divorce rate: 3.3 per 1,000 people

– Change in divorce rate: 49.2%

– #13 biggest decrease among states with data

To see data from other states, click here. California, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, and New Mexico are not included as divorce rates were not provided for 1990 and 2021.

Data reporting by Lucas Hicks. Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.