NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deer have been running rampant across Tennessee this year and with holiday travel upon us, more people are getting into deer-related accidents.

So far this year there have been 7,412 animal-related crashes statewide. In 2022, over 8,000 collisions with deer were reported by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At the current rate the state is running, Tennessee will match the number of crashes from last year, according to Sgt. Alex Campbell.

He added that most crashes happen during the low-light hours, near sunset.

Deer can be seen all over Middle Tennessee and that includes the interstate and rural roads alike. Campbell said the least likely place to run into deer is downtown, otherwise, the playing field is fair.

Tyler Justice, a Service Advisor at Crash Champions, said damage done to your car by hitting a deer is vastly different than a car-to-car crash. It’s harder to determine damage done by a deer because when they hit the front of a car they ricochet off, which leads to more damage across the front or side of your car.

Usually, when a deer hits your car it will affect your grill first and then break through the condenser. There is a possibility it could go as far as to hit your radiator. The best way to avoid these accidents is by driving slowly.