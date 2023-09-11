NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve noticed more deer roaming around Middle Tennessee lately, you’re not crazy. The population of deer has started to slightly increase.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Deer Program Coordinator, Garrett Clevinger, said this increase has led to deer being more visible in urban areas and they take issues about damage to property on a case-by-case basis.

One spot that has noticeably had more deer is Hendersonville. Mark Burgdorf, A Hendersonville Alderman, said that with new neighborhoods and developments popping up, deer don’t have anywhere to go so they will stay where the food source is and damage citizens’ property and landscaping.

Another problem is deer running out into the road and getting hit and hurt in neighborhoods. This leads to a slow death for the deer and damage to cars.

The education committee in Hendersonville is determined to teach people that feeding the deer is causing problems all across the community. Private property owners, that are authorized by the TWRA, are also allowed to bow hunt on their property to try and help keep population numbers down.

Peak mating season hasn’t started yet, so you need to keep your eyes peeled for more deer to come.