NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As of this year, wildlife rehabilitators in Tennessee are no longer allowed to take in white-tailed deer fawns.

It’s a “difficult” decision that Walden’s Puddle Animal Care Director Joanna Prosser said most wildlife rehabilitators understand wasn’t made lightly, with the main factor being the spread of a disease with a 100% mortality rate.

“TWRA (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency) made this decision mainly based off of chronic wasting disease,” Prosser said. “It’s a fatal disease of the nervous system in deer. Right now, it’s mainly in West Tennessee, but they are seeing it spread eastward.”

According to the TWRA, chronic wasting disease, or CWD, has already been detected in 16 counties in western Tennessee. The disease spreads through animal-to-animal contact, as well as through soil and food contaminated with feces, urine, or saliva.

‘It’s very contagious’

Prosser said environmental contamination is thought to potentially last for decades. The slow progression of the disease also means an animal can become infectious long before it shows any signs of illness.

“It’s very contagious and can last in the environment for a very long time,” Prosser said. “So, if this spreads across the state, that’s extremely concerning for not only our cervid population (deer, elk, moose) but it’s thought that it could potentially spread to other animals.”

(Courtesy: TWRA)

Since there are a limited number of rehabilitation facilities, part of fawn rehabilitation inherently involves moving the animals over potentially large distances, which the TWRA said can pose an increased risk of spread of the disease across the state.

“They’re being really proactive with this decision because we do not want that to be a problem that we have to deal with,” Prosser said. “We would have to shut down our center if the contamination reaches us. So, they’re doing this to prevent that from becoming a problem.”

Rehabilitated fawns also tend to show changes in behavior that may make it harder for them to survive once released back into the wild and could even result in the deer posing a danger to people during rutting season, when male deer tend to display high amounts of aggression.

Close-up of a White Tail Deer buck with full antlers crossing a country road (Getty Images)

“Fawns habituate very easily,” Prosser said. “We have very specific protocols to prevent that, but still sometimes the case, like if someone had kept them for weeks before, they become extremely acclimated to humans. They will walk right up to you, so they’ll go right to a hunter.”

According to the TWRA, even without considering the spread of disease, the resulting low survival rates suggest rehabilitation is not an effective tool for enhancing white-tailed deer populations and their greatest chance of survival is in the wild without any human intervention.

‘For the most part, the fawn needs to be left alone’

Staff members at Walden’s Puddle help rehabilitate a large range of injured and orphaned wildlife native to Tennessee, but unfortunately with fawns, Prosser said there has long been a problem with well-intentioned people taking fawns they think are orphaned from their mothers.

Between May and July, which is known as fawning season, the wildlife rehab center gets an average of 15 calls a day from people worried about a fawn on its own. However, the behavior, which can seem startling to humans, is actually a defense mechanism against predators.

“The majority of calls we get are about fawns that are perfectly fine,” Prosser said. “The mom has just put it in the grass for the day. It’s perfectly natural behavior. There are some cases where it is in need of help, but for the most part, the fawn needs to be left alone.”

(Getty Images)

Female deer will choose a safe spot to hide fawns while continuing to forage. Keeping herself at a distance prevents her scent from attracting predators to the fawn, which as a newborn, has less odor than a mature deer. The female deer will normally return within 24 hours to feed the fawn.

“If you see a fawn that you are unsure about, the best thing to do is to watch from a distance for 24 hours or so. You should most likely see the mom come by,” Prosser said. “If it’s laying there and doesn’t appear to be in distress; it’s not calling out for hours on end; there’s no obvious wounds or injuries, it could be that it’s still perfectly fine.”

Still, Prosser said every year people end up “kidnapping” healthy fawns, with some trying to raise them as pets. That is not only illegal, but Prosser said it “almost always” leads to medical issues, which can cause “long, drawn-out periods of pain” for the deer and often results in death.

“Every year we get fawns that are confiscated by TWRA from people raising them as pets,” she said. “That being illegal doesn’t seem to stop many people, so we hope more people can keep in mind that raising a fawn as a pet or on your own really, truly is not the best thing for the fawn.”

Resources to shift to species ‘that we can rehab’

With the new restrictions in place, Prosser said wildlife rehabilitators have had to accept that not every animal can be saved. However, the massive amount of time and resources previously put into rehabilitating fawns can now be used to help other species at Walden’s Puddle.

“I think all rehabbers understand the decision and the reasoning behind it, but it is still really difficult because we know we’re going to be getting calls,” Prosser said. “We know there’s going to be fawns that need help that we can’t help anymore.”

If a fawn has already been picked up, Prosser said the best thing to do is take it back where it was found. Contrary to popular belief, a human scent on a fawn will not scare away the mom, she explained.

Anyone who spots a fawn that appears abnormally thin, sick, or diseased should submit a report to the TWRA. The purpose of these citizen reports is to help TWRA gauge disease and health issues that might affect the Tennessee deer population.

Most reports will not necessitate an onsite visit, according to the TWRA. To find out more information or make a report, click here.

“Nature is nature. It’s impossible for us to help every single animal. We wish we could, but it’s impossible,” Prosser said. “So, we’re going to do the most of what we can with what we have… All of those resources can be put into helping more of the species that we can rehab.”