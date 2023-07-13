NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Children Services announced a $19 million ‘Real Estate Strategic Plan’ Thursday that will include renovating outdated facilities and adding more than 100 beds to address the state’s youth placement crisis.

News 2 previously reported a Dec. 2022 audit revealed more than 200 children in DCS custody were sleeping on office floors due to a severe shortage of beds within the department. DCS has cited underfunded programs, a staffing shortage, and outdated facilities as contributors to the problem.

On Thursday, DCS Commissioner, Margie Quin reported to lawmakers all 635 hardware and staff secure DCS beds are filled. Approximately 200 additional children in DCS custody are waiting at detention centers across Tennessee for a hardware or staff secure bed to open.

“We’re at about a 25% to 35% deficit in our hardware secure beds, and we need to build in the capacity to have empty beds, because right now we’re replacing one-to-one,” Quin said.

Quin told lawmakers the department’s Real Estate Strategic plan includes renovating the vacant Clover Bottom facility in Donelson, which was the state’s oldest and largest institution for people with intellectual disabilities until it was shut down in 2015. The department will transform it into a first-of-its-kind, temporary assessment and intake center. The improvements will create 48 new beds for neglected children undergoing mental health and clinical evaluations before placement.

In addition, the department will make upgrades to the old Woodland Hills Youth Detention Center, which made national headlines in 2014 when more than 30 children escaped the facility. Quin said the renovations will create up to 72 additional beds, and DCS will make exterior security improvements, including building a new fence.

“This is a positive step toward mitigating the statewide youth placement crisis,” Commissioner Quin wrote in a press release. “Many of the DCS facilities were designed and built for the needs of children 20 to 30 years ago. Our goal is to secure infrastructure for further improvements that will accommodate youth over the next 50 years. I appreciate the work of the Juvenile Justice Ad Hoc Committee that helped push this issue front and center.”

DCS also received approval to upgrade other outdated facilities across the state Thursday, which a spokesperson said will enhance safety and security for youth and staff.

The temporary assessment and intake facility at the former Clover Bottom site will be ready to welcome 24 children by the end of July and the remaining 24 children by the end of this year.

DCS will begin the renovation design process for the old Woodland Hills Youth Detention Center immediately.