When Purdue Pharma first began sales of OxyContin in the late 1990s, it was advertised as relief for cancer patients and people with chronic pain. Aggressive marketing fueled the drug’s popularity, along with that of other opioid pain management drugs on the market. But as the company touted OxyContin to physicians, it downplayed the drug’s addictiveness, according to confidential Justice Department reports obtained by news organizations, leading to widespread use that has fueled an opioid epidemic across the U.S.

More than 645,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses between 1999 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Provisional data shows just under 80,000 people died in 2022 alone.

Opioid prescriptions have decreased dramatically over the past decade as physicians and public health officials learned about the dangers of OxyContin and other opioids prescribed for pain management. In 2020, the most recent year with data available, the national opioid dispense rate reached 43.3 per 100 people, the lowest rate ever recorded.

A 2022 study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that counties with higher dispensing rates had more cases of opioid misuse and dependence. The study suggested that reducing prescriptions at the local level can lower a community’s rate of opioid abuse or misuse.

Other studies, however, have suggested that decreasing prescriptions may have fueled a new phase of the opioid epidemic: the rise of synthetics like fentanyl. In 2020, synthetics accounted for 82% of all opioid deaths.

It’s also important to note that, as awareness has grown about the dangers of dispensing opioid prescription painkillers, more health care professionals are also prescribing medications like Suboxone–which contains buprenorphine and naloxone—for the treatment of addiction and opioid use disorders. While Suboxone is also an opioid medication, it works differently than typical opioid painkillers, blocking the effects of more powerful and addictive opioids to deter intentional misuse.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ophelia broke down counties in every state with the highest opioid dispense rates. In the case of a tie, the county with the higher population and higher raw number is ranked higher. Data was available for 98% of counties in the United States. Overall in Tennessee, the opioid dispensing rate was 68.5 per 100 people, compared to 43.3 nationally.

Read the national story for additional historical context and see where other counties outside of Tennessee stand.

JNix // Shutterstock

#50. Giles County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 43.7 per 100 people

— 36.2% lower than state average

— 0.9% higher than national average

Canva

#49. Robertson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 44.5 per 100 people

— 35.0% lower than state average

— 2.8% higher than national average

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#48. Wilson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 45.0 per 100 people

— 34.3% lower than state average

— 3.9% higher than national average

Canva

#47. Warren County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 46.2 per 100 people

— 32.6% lower than state average

— 6.7% higher than national average

Canva

#46. Dekalb County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 47.4 per 100 people

— 30.8% lower than state average

— 9.5% higher than national average

Canva

#45. Rutherford County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 50.8 per 100 people

— 25.8% lower than state average

— 17.3% higher than national average

Canva

#44. Smith County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 51.7 per 100 people

— 24.5% lower than state average

— 19.4% higher than national average

Canva

#43. Anderson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 51.9 per 100 people

— 24.2% lower than state average

— 19.9% higher than national average

Canva

#42. Franklin County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 52.0 per 100 people

— 24.1% lower than state average

— 20.1% higher than national average

Canva

#41. Williamson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 52.4 per 100 people

— 23.5% lower than state average

— 21.0% higher than national average

Canva

#40. Marshall County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 54.3 per 100 people

— 20.7% lower than state average

— 25.4% higher than national average

Canva

#39. Monroe County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 54.9 per 100 people

— 19.9% lower than state average

— 26.8% higher than national average

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#38. Sumner County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 55.0 per 100 people

— 19.7% lower than state average

— 27.0% higher than national average

Canva

#37. Roane County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 56.1 per 100 people

— 18.1% lower than state average

— 29.6% higher than national average

Maxine Livingston // Shutterstock

#36. Bledsoe County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 57.5 per 100 people

— 16.1% lower than state average

— 32.8% higher than national average

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#35. Houston County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 57.8 per 100 people

— 15.6% lower than state average

— 33.5% higher than national average

Canva

#34. Mcminn County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 58.0 per 100 people

— 15.3% lower than state average

— 33.9% higher than national average

Canva

#33. Jefferson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 59.9 per 100 people

— 12.6% lower than state average

— 38.3% higher than national average

Canva

#32. Greene County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 60.2 per 100 people

— 12.1% lower than state average

— 39.0% higher than national average

Canva

#31. Shelby County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 60.2 per 100 people

— 12.1% lower than state average

— 39.0% higher than national average

ultramansk // Shutterstock

#30. Gibson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 60.3 per 100 people

— 12.0% lower than state average

— 39.3% higher than national average

Canva

#29. Dickson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 61.4 per 100 people

— 10.4% lower than state average

— 41.8% higher than national average

Canva

#28. Wayne County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 62.0 per 100 people

— 9.5% lower than state average

— 43.2% higher than national average

Canva

#27. Unicoi County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 62.0 per 100 people

— 9.5% lower than state average

— 43.2% higher than national average

Canva

#26. Lauderdale County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 62.8 per 100 people

— 8.3% lower than state average

— 45.0% higher than national average

Canva

#25. Overton County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 67.8 per 100 people

— 1.0% lower than state average

— 56.6% higher than national average

Canva

#24. Mcnairy County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 67.8 per 100 people

— 1.0% lower than state average

— 56.6% higher than national average

Canva

#23. Cocke County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 68.4 per 100 people

— 0.1% lower than state average

— 58.0% higher than national average

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#22. Decatur County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 68.8 per 100 people

— 0.4% higher than state average

— 58.9% higher than national average

Canva

#21. Henry County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 70.5 per 100 people

— 2.9% higher than state average

— 62.8% higher than national average

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#20. Hancock County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 74.9 per 100 people

— 9.3% higher than state average

— 73.0% higher than national average

Canva

#19. Scott County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 77.4 per 100 people

— 13.0% higher than state average

— 78.8% higher than national average

Canva

#18. Dyer County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 80.2 per 100 people

— 17.1% higher than state average

— 85.2% higher than national average

Canva

#17. Davidson County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 84.8 per 100 people

— 23.8% higher than state average

— 95.8% higher than national average

Canva

#16. Weakley County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 85.9 per 100 people

— 25.4% higher than state average

— 98.4% higher than national average

Canva

#15. Obion County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 91.0 per 100 people

— 32.8% higher than state average

— 110.2% higher than national average

Canva

#14. Maury County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 91.4 per 100 people

— 33.4% higher than state average

— 111.1% higher than national average

Canva

#13. Putnam County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 93.0 per 100 people

— 35.8% higher than state average

— 114.8% higher than national average

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#12. Bradley County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 93.9 per 100 people

— 37.1% higher than state average

— 116.9% higher than national average

Canva

#11. Perry County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 99.6 per 100 people

— 45.4% higher than state average

— 130.0% higher than national average

Canva

#10. Hamilton County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 101.1 per 100 people

— 47.6% higher than state average

— 133.5% higher than national average

Canva

#9. Claiborne County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 101.9 per 100 people

— 48.8% higher than state average

— 135.3% higher than national average

Canva

#8. Knox County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 105.8 per 100 people

— 54.5% higher than state average

— 144.3% higher than national average

Canva

#7. Carroll County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 113.2 per 100 people

— 65.3% higher than state average

— 161.4% higher than national average

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#6. Hardin County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 123.0 per 100 people

— 79.6% higher than state average

— 184.1% higher than national average

Canva

#5. Hamblen County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 124.7 per 100 people

— 82.0% higher than state average

— 188.0% higher than national average

Canva

#4. Sullivan County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 126.4 per 100 people

— 84.5% higher than state average

— 191.9% higher than national average

Canva

#3. Coffee County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 138.1 per 100 people

— 101.6% higher than state average

— 218.9% higher than national average

Canva

#2. Washington County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 140.1 per 100 people

— 104.5% higher than state average

— 223.6% higher than national average

Canva

#1. Madison County

– Opioid dispensing rate: 145.1 per 100 people

— 111.8% higher than state average

— 235.1% higher than national average

This story originally appeared on Ophelia and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.