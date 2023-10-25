NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After two Tennessee representatives, Mark Green and Chuck Fleischmann, threw their names in the hat in the race to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republicans have settled on a fourth candidate.

Republicans have chosen Rep. Mike Johnson as the latest nominee for Speaker. He received 128 votes to secure the nomination.

Green released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, which reads:

It was an honor for me to endorse Mike Johnson as our next Speaker when I ended my campaign. It’s time to unite behind Speaker-designate Johnson and to get back to work. I didn’t run for Speaker of the House because I wanted the job. In fact, I said no to my colleagues multiple times. Yet after seeing the House without a Speaker for three weeks, unable to accomplish the People’s business, I knew I had to throw my hat in the ring. It will take a unified Republican Conference to secure the border, cut inflationary spending, and preserve the Constitution–these are our ultimate goals. I’m ready to help Mike Johnson in leading us to accomplish these goals. Mark Green

Fleischmann also posted, “@RepMikeJohnson will be a great and strong Speaker of the House. I fully support Mike as our Speaker-designee and will vote for him to be our Speaker on the House Floor!”

Johnson, of Louisiana, is a lower-ranked member of the House GOP leadership team.

The most recent nominee, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), withdrew his name from the running after a contingent of Republicans made clear they would not back him on the House floor.

It’s been three weeks since the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan both attempted runs at the position, with Jordan failing multiple public votes before the Republican Party took the matter behind closed doors to float different nominees.

The House convenes at noon Wednesday ahead of a floor vote.