Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending July 2023.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 497 cities and towns in Tennessee.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Knoxville, TN: 12

#2. Chattanooga, TN-GA: 6

#3. Johnson City, TN: 4

#3. Tullahoma-Manchester, TN: 4

#5. Greeneville, TN: 3

#5. Morristown, TN: 3

#7. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA: 2

#8. Athens, TN: 1

#8. Cookeville, TN: 1

#8. Jackson, TN: 1

#8. Lawrenceburg, TN: 1

#8. Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 1

#8. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN: 1

#8. Newport, TN: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#50. Beech Bluff

– Typical home value: $199,804

– 1-year price change: +$22,786 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$85,428 (+74.7%)

– Metro area: Jackson, TN

Stacker

#49. Walling

– Typical home value: $245,147

– 1-year price change: +$22,860 (+10.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,030 (+118.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#48. Cowan

– Typical home value: $173,119

– 1-year price change: +$22,939 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$95,526 (+123.1%)

– Metro area: Tullahoma-Manchester, TN

Stacker

#47. Red Boiling Springs

– Typical home value: $174,389

– 1-year price change: +$22,939 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,798 (+99.1%)

– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Stacker

#46. Five Points

– Typical home value: $203,257

– 1-year price change: +$23,168 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Lawrenceburg, TN

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Stacker

#45. Niota

– Typical home value: $244,795

– 1-year price change: +$23,208 (+10.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,112 (+87.3%)

– Metro area: Athens, TN

Stacker

#44. Allons

– Typical home value: $227,691

– 1-year price change: +$23,308 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,969 (+109.4%)

– Metro area: Cookeville, TN

Stacker

#43. Signal Mountain

– Typical home value: $535,144

– 1-year price change: +$23,339 (+4.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$195,081 (+57.4%)

– Metro area: Chattanooga, TN-GA

Stacker

#42. Whitwell

– Typical home value: $199,256

– 1-year price change: +$23,367 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,563 (+86.8%)

– Metro area: Chattanooga, TN-GA

Stacker

#41. Philadelphia

– Typical home value: $254,320

– 1-year price change: +$23,409 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,271 (+89.7%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#40. Parrottsville

– Typical home value: $238,137

– 1-year price change: +$23,569 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,139 (+110.7%)

– Metro area: Newport, TN

Stacker

#39. Kingston

– Typical home value: $308,559

– 1-year price change: +$23,657 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,667 (+88.3%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#38. Madisonville

– Typical home value: $256,925

– 1-year price change: +$23,663 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,987 (+94.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#37. Wartburg

– Typical home value: $197,574

– 1-year price change: +$23,854 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,030 (+94.6%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#36. Telford

– Typical home value: $269,502

– 1-year price change: +$23,869 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,489 (+88.4%)

– Metro area: Johnson City, TN

Stacker

#35. Celina

– Typical home value: $178,126

– 1-year price change: +$23,960 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,029 (+111.8%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#34. Winchester

– Typical home value: $309,905

– 1-year price change: +$23,979 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,648 (+106.2%)

– Metro area: Tullahoma-Manchester, TN

Stacker

#33. Rutledge

– Typical home value: $214,951

– 1-year price change: +$23,986 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,660 (+91.4%)

– Metro area: Morristown, TN

Stacker

#32. Piperton

– Typical home value: $675,105

– 1-year price change: +$24,211 (+3.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$247,731 (+58.0%)

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Stacker

#31. New Hope

– Typical home value: $214,868

– 1-year price change: +$24,364 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Chattanooga, TN-GA

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Stacker

#30. Piney Flats

– Typical home value: $331,003

– 1-year price change: +$24,393 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,068 (+79.0%)

– Metro area: Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

Stacker

#29. Guys

– Typical home value: $168,824

– 1-year price change: +$24,417 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#28. Andersonville

– Typical home value: $353,150

– 1-year price change: +$24,556 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,989 (+85.7%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#27. Greeneville

– Typical home value: $212,197

– 1-year price change: +$25,427 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,524 (+95.3%)

– Metro area: Greeneville, TN

Stacker

#26. Harriman

– Typical home value: $215,221

– 1-year price change: +$26,157 (+13.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,309 (+92.3%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#25. Walland

– Typical home value: $366,533

– 1-year price change: +$26,335 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$180,795 (+97.3%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#24. Jonesborough

– Typical home value: $299,021

– 1-year price change: +$26,556 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,371 (+81.6%)

– Metro area: Johnson City, TN

Stacker

#23. Blountville

– Typical home value: $267,984

– 1-year price change: +$27,205 (+11.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,837 (+75.0%)

– Metro area: Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA

Stacker

#22. Mohawk

– Typical home value: $186,584

– 1-year price change: +$27,419 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,952 (+108.2%)

– Metro area: Greeneville, TN

Stacker

#21. Clinton

– Typical home value: $293,149

– 1-year price change: +$27,547 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,282 (+93.0%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#20. Collinwood

– Typical home value: $149,292

– 1-year price change: +$27,682 (+22.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,525 (+80.4%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#19. Doyle

– Typical home value: $198,059

– 1-year price change: +$27,731 (+16.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,375 (+98.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#18. Pikeville

– Typical home value: $198,655

– 1-year price change: +$27,825 (+16.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,943 (+121.4%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#17. Belvidere

– Typical home value: $262,329

– 1-year price change: +$27,934 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,075 (+98.4%)

– Metro area: Tullahoma-Manchester, TN

Stacker

#16. Birchwood

– Typical home value: $320,369

– 1-year price change: +$28,042 (+9.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,685 (+86.6%)

– Metro area: Chattanooga, TN-GA

Stacker

#15. Rockford

– Typical home value: $297,251

– 1-year price change: +$28,405 (+10.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,522 (+79.4%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#14. Norris

– Typical home value: $431,077

– 1-year price change: +$28,642 (+7.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$169,387 (+64.7%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#13. Ramer

– Typical home value: $148,481

– 1-year price change: +$28,868 (+24.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#12. Luttrell

– Typical home value: $191,289

– 1-year price change: +$30,528 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#11. Unicoi

– Typical home value: $254,521

– 1-year price change: +$30,564 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,239 (+70.5%)

– Metro area: Johnson City, TN

Stacker

#10. Blaine

– Typical home value: $294,130

– 1-year price change: +$31,221 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,332 (+95.0%)

– Metro area: Morristown, TN

Stacker

#9. Whitesburg

– Typical home value: $225,130

– 1-year price change: +$31,696 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,231 (+103.0%)

– Metro area: Morristown, TN

Stacker

#8. Chuckey

– Typical home value: $217,564

– 1-year price change: +$31,781 (+17.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,043 (+110.2%)

– Metro area: Greeneville, TN

Stacker

#7. Maynardville

– Typical home value: $254,469

– 1-year price change: +$32,351 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,292 (+95.5%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#6. Elora

– Typical home value: $224,224

– 1-year price change: +$32,521 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,075 (+109.3%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#5. Limestone

– Typical home value: $246,645

– 1-year price change: +$33,923 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,929 (+107.8%)

– Metro area: Johnson City, TN

Stacker

#4. Sewanee

– Typical home value: $426,934

– 1-year price change: +$34,243 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$190,631 (+80.7%)

– Metro area: Tullahoma-Manchester, TN

Stacker

#3. Plainview

– Typical home value: $269,769

– 1-year price change: +$35,008 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$122,546 (+83.2%)

– Metro area: Knoxville, TN

Stacker

#2. Walden

– Typical home value: $613,544

– 1-year price change: +$39,265 (+6.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$209,095 (+51.7%)

– Metro area: Chattanooga, TN-GA

Stacker

#1. Lookout Mountain

– Typical home value: $875,870

– 1-year price change: +$39,896 (+4.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$331,056 (+60.8%)

– Metro area: Chattanooga, TN-GA

The typical home value in the United States was $349,679 in July, 1.4% higher than the year before, and a new record.