TN Board of Law Examiners says bar exam scores could be delayed after problems with KY system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Board of Law Examiners announced Friday that there may be a delay in releasing grades for those who took the exam in the state.

Results were scheduled to be released Monday, December 7.

This comes after the State of Kentucky announced some people who took the exam were told they had passed, when in fact they did not. The State of Tennessee uses the same exam and software, so the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners is taking additional steps to verify scores.

They said they are confident once scores are released, they will be correct.

“To reiterate, there are no issues with the actual scoring of the tests. The issue that arose is with a separate system that sent results to test takers,” the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners said in a statement. “Tennessee is verifying each result to ensure test takers in our state receive their true and accurate score.”

If scores are delayed, the Board will issue a statement Monday with when applicants can expect their results.