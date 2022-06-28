NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Blue Alert for 32-year-old BJ Brown.
Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer.
Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana. According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Earlier on Tuesday, TBI issued a Blue Alert for 34-year-old Samuel Edwards who is accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.