The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class.

According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 11 billionaires in Tennessee.

#11. Dean Solon

– Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,488 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Gallatin, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: solar systems

#10. Forrest Preston

– Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,156 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Cleveland, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: health care

#9. Jeffrey Lorberbaum

– Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,019 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Chattanooga, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: flooring

#8. Willis Johnson

– Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,498 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Franklin, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: damaged cars

#7. Bill Haslam

– Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,329 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: gas stations

#6. Brad Kelley

– Net worth: $2.7 billion (#1,171 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Franklin, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: tobacco

#5. Jon Yarbrough

– Net worth: $3.1 billion (#1,022 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Franklin, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: video games

#4. Jimmy Haslam

– Net worth: $3.8 billion (#796 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: gas stations, retail

#3. Martha Ingram & family

– Net worth: $4.3 billion (#687 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Nashville, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: book distribution, transportation

#2. Fred Smith

– Net worth: $5.2 billion (#547 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Memphis, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: FedEx

#1. Thomas Frist Jr & family

– Net worth: $21.0 billion (#81 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Nashville, Tennessee

– Source of wealth: hospitals