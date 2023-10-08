NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking to find the best elementary, high school, or even district in Tennessee?

Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, has released its 2024 report. Niche ranks everything from early learning to graduate programs in every state, including Tennessee.

Now in its tenth year, the rankings include data compiled from 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts.

Here are just a few of the top schools in Tennessee, according to Niche.

Tennessee’s Top Schools

Best Public Elementary School: Jordan Elementary School

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-5

Students: 578

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #456

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Best Public Middle School: Central Magnet School

Location: Murfreesboro, Tenn.

District: Rutherford County Schools

Grades Served: 6-12

Students: 1,215

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

National Ranking: #35

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Best Public High School: Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

School District: Metro Nashville Public Schools

Students: 894

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

National Ranking: #217

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Best School District: Maryville City Schools

Location: Maryville, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 5,604

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #402

Overall Niche Grade: A

Best Private K-12 School: Lausanne Collegiate School

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 917

Student-teacher ratio: 6:1

National Ranking (Private K-12): #139

National Ranking (Private High School): #248

Overall Niche Grade: A+

You can see a full list of Tennessee’s best schools here. You can also check out the top 10 schools in America here.