NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking to find the best school district in Tennessee?

Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, has released its school district rankings for 2024.

Now in its tenth year, the rankings include data compiled from 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts.

Only one district in Middle Tennessee made the top 10—Williamson County came in at #3. Two additional Middle Tennessee districts landed just outside the top 10: Wilson County School District (#12) and Rutherford County Schools (#13).

According to Niche, these are the top 15 school districts in the state of Tennessee.

Location: Maryville, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 5,604

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #402

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Alcoa, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 2,167

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: #414

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Franklin, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 41,954

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #477

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Johnson City, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 7,799

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: #488

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 4,757

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #527

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Kingsport, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 7,629

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: #656

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Collierville, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 9,060

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: #777

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Germantown, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 6,074

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

National Ranking: #797

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Arlington, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 4,962

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Dyersburg, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 3,660

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Greeneville, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 2,943

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A-

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 19,521

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A-

Location: Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 49,253

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A-

Location: McKenzie, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 1,240

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A-

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 3,939

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A-

