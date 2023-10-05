NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking to find the best school district in Tennessee?
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, has released its school district rankings for 2024.
Now in its tenth year, the rankings include data compiled from 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts.
Only one district in Middle Tennessee made the top 10—Williamson County came in at #3. Two additional Middle Tennessee districts landed just outside the top 10: Wilson County School District (#12) and Rutherford County Schools (#13).
According to Niche, these are the top 15 school districts in the state of Tennessee.
#1. Maryville City Schools
- Location: Maryville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 5,604
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: #402
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#2. Alcoa City Schools
- Location: Alcoa, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 2,167
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: #414
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#3. Williamson County Schools
- Location: Franklin, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 41,954
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: #477
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#4. Johnson City Schools
- Location: Johnson City, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 7,799
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: #488
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#5. Oak Ridge School District
- Location: Oak Ridge, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 4,757
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: #527
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#6. Kingsport City Schools
- Location: Kingsport, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 7,629
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: #656
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#7. Collierville Schools
- Location: Collierville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 9,060
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: #777
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#8. Germantown Municipal School District
- Location: Germantown, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 6,074
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- National Ranking: #797
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#9. Arlington Community Schools
- Location: Arlington, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 4,962
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#10. Dyer County School District
- Location: Dyersburg, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 3,660
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#11. Greeneville City Schools
- Location: Greeneville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 2,943
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A-
#12. Wilson County School District
- Location: Lebanon, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 19,521
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A-
#13. Rutherford County Schools
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 49,253
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A-
#14. McKenzie Special School District
- Location: McKenzie, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 1,240
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A-
#15. Bristol City School District
- Location: Bristol, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 3,939
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A-
You can see a full list of Tennessee’s best school districts here.
Check out the top 10 school districts in America here.